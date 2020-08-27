Rhea Chakraborty 'lied' On Having Prescribed Medicines For Sushant Claim Doctor's Sources

Rhea Chakraborty’s statement that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take medicines as prescribed by a doctor for claustrophobia is allegedly false. Sources close to Dr Harish Shetty, who the actress named in her first interview since the Chhichhore star's death, have confirmed that she is ‘lying.’ The comment came amid her claim of SSR facing claustrophobia issues receiving massive flak online.

Rhea Chakraborty ‘lying’ about prescribed medicines

In her first media interview since Sushant's death, set to air on Thursday. Rhea claimed that during hers and Sushant’s trip to Europe last year, he felt claustrophobic in the flight and would take medicines for it. The Jalebi actor claimed that Dr Harish Shetty had prescribed the medicine Modafinil.

Now, sources close to Dr Harish Shetty have dismissed the statement and said, “Rhea is lying. He never prescribed the drug Modafinil. Rhea Chrakraborty has got a platform to lie. The fact that Harish Shetty is not in the picture has been informed to the Mumbai Police.”

Apart from her statement on doctor’s prescription, netizens got up in arms against Rhea for claiming Sushant was suffering from claustrophobia in the flight. Netizens highlighted Sushant’s excitement for the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, that eventually got shelved. Pictures of him visiting NASA, having great excitement for playing an astronaut, and videos of him flying a jet, another of him enjoying time in the cockpit, also went viral in reaction to Rhea’s comment.

Ankit Lokhande also took a dig at the comment, sharing one of those videos. She added that her Pavitra Rishta co-star always dreamt of flying and accomplished those dreams.

Sushant’s family also expressed their outrage about Rhea being given a platform to term him as ‘bipolar’; SSR’s sister Shweta called it a ‘shame.’

Sushant case update

Meanwhile, Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was seen along with ED officials for questioning, being snapped at a bank, on Thursday. Siddharth Pithani was questioned once again on the day by CBI officials.

Moreover, the Narcotics Control Bureau also registered a case, after ED submitted details of Rhea’s alleged use and purchase of narcotics. The ED questioned Jaya Saha, who in a message to Rhea spoke about ‘mixing drops’ into a drink allegedly for Sushant.

