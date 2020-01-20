The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rhea Chakraborty Rocks The Classic White Outfits In Style; See Pics

Bollywood News

Rhea Chakraborty has a great fashion sense and hence always keeps posting pictures on her Instagram page in different fashionable attires. Check out here!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013 which was directed by Ashima Chibber. She has a great fashion sense and hence always keeps posting pictures on her Instagram page in different fashionable attires.

The actor has posted a lot of pictures on her Instagram in white colour outfits. So, here are some pictures of Rhea Chakraborty in which she looks stunning in her white outfits.

Also read | Is Love In The Air For Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty? This Pic Suggests So

In this picture, Rhea Chakraborty has draped a stylish saree in a unique style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Rhea posted this picture on Instagram in a simple white T-shirt on New Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput All But Confirms Rumours Of Dating Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'shouldn't Talk At Nascent Stage'

Rhea Chakraborty posted this picture in a white short dress and high heel gumboots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is wearing a stunning white colour pantsuit and a bralette in this picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

In this post, Rhea Chakraborty is looking beautiful in a white pretty lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Also read | Is It Official? Rhea Chakraborty Shares First Picture With Rumoured Beau Sushant Singh Rajput As She Enjoys Her ‘Happiest Birthday’

Rhea is wearing a funky white T-shirt with a pair of torn jeans and looking very cute

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

In this picture, Rhea is looking gorgeous in a white palazzo dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Rhea is just looking stunning in this elegant white off-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is looking stunning in this beautiful white tassel saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on

Image courtesy: @rhea_chakraborty

Also read | "New Couple In B-town?", Ask Netizens As Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty's Social Media Banter Grabs Attention

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP CONTRADICTS CONGRESS ON SENA
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
SWAMY'S NADDA PREDICTION