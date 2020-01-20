Rhea Chakraborty Rocks The Classic White Outfits In Style; See Pics

Rhea Chakraborty made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013 which was directed by Ashima Chibber. She has a great fashion sense and hence always keeps posting pictures on her Instagram page in different fashionable attires.

The actor has posted a lot of pictures on her Instagram in white colour outfits. So, here are some pictures of Rhea Chakraborty in which she looks stunning in her white outfits.

In this picture, Rhea Chakraborty has draped a stylish saree in a unique style

Rhea posted this picture on Instagram in a simple white T-shirt on New Year

Rhea Chakraborty posted this picture in a white short dress and high heel gumboots

Rhea Chakraborty is wearing a stunning white colour pantsuit and a bralette in this picture

In this post, Rhea Chakraborty is looking beautiful in a white pretty lehenga

Rhea is wearing a funky white T-shirt with a pair of torn jeans and looking very cute

In this picture, Rhea is looking gorgeous in a white palazzo dress

Rhea is just looking stunning in this elegant white off-shoulder dress

Rhea Chakraborty is looking stunning in this beautiful white tassel saree

