Rhea Chakraborty Makes Angry Gesture At Camera Upon Arrival At CBI In Sushant Case; WATCH

Shortly after being summoned by the CBI, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO Guesthouse for questioning on Friday morning. Her brother Showik was also present with her in the car.

Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and that Rhea Chakraborty's statement to CBI will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.

Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI. On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.

Rhea's angry gesture at media

Rhea Chakraborty made an angry gesture at media persons, appearing to swing her elbow at a camera that was right outside the car window.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Read: NCB Likely To Summon Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & More; 4 Brought To Office

NCB to summon Rhea and others

Following the disclosure of a drug nexus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has filed a case in the matter is likely to send summons to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Jaya Saha on Friday, sources have told Republic.

The NCB is also likely to summon Gaurav Arya - the alleged drug dealer who found a mention in Rhea's chats accessed by Republic earlier. He is said to have had a role to play as well. Also on Friday morning, the agency brought in four people to their office with their faces covered.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: CBI Summons Rhea Chakrabortry

Read: Rhea's Interview Spree Was Right After Drug Angle Emerged, Notes Sushant's Family's Lawyer

ED nails 'criminal gang'

As ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty's father - Indrajit in connection with the money laundering case, Sushant's family took to Twitter to share ED's note in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter shows the ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'. It particularly says that Rhea and Samuel Miranda worked together closely.

ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/XdMcGTWpUb — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.