Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At NCB For Questioning Amid Heavy Mumbai Police Deployment; WATCH

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai's Ballard Pier amid massive Police presence. This comes after NCB issued summons to her earlier in the day and gave her no option but to join the probe.

Rhea Chakraborty chose to join NCB's investigation but sought Mumbai Police's protection, and amid heavy Police presence and two Mumbai Police vehicle escorting her from her Juhu residence, she reached NCB office at noon. A day earlier, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex-house manager were sent to NCB custody till September 9.

As the actor stepped out of her vehicle, she was surrounded by several Mumbai police personnel, while Republic TV attempted to ask her crucial questions related to the probe. Rhea Chakraborty also issued a statement via her lawyer Satish Maneshinde before leaving her house, stating that she is ready for arrest and to face the consequence of 'loving someone', confirming that she's not moved anticipatory bail. She remained tight-lipped on the drug link evidence which has piled up, with 8 others having already been arrested including Showik Chakraborty.

WATCH THE MOMENT WHEN RHEA CHAKRABORTY REACHED NCB OFFICE

As Rhea reached the NCB office for grilling in the probe related to the drug angle, sources have informed about the line of questioning that will be followed by the central agency. A five-member team of NCB will question Rhea, with the agency's Deputy Director himself likely to be present at the time of questioning along with the team.

NCB will take a statement from Rhea on all those angles and points where they feel that Dipesh Showik and Samuel Miranda's statements don't match. A list of 28 drug peddlers has been found in the data search of those arrested, and the line of questioning is likely to be on the supply of banned drugs further from Rhea to others.

As per sources, the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

