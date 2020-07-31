Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement From Undisclosed Location, Silent On FIR Against Her

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday issued a statement over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Her statement came hours after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty released a first response video statement.

The actor in her video simply said that she has full faith in both the almighty and the judiciary and she believes that the truth will prevail, however, kept mum on the FIR against her. The actor also attacked the media in a 20-second video shot at an unknown location.

In the video, she's seen saying, "I have immense faith in God and in the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Eventhough a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his complaint filed in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others claimed that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

KK Singh also alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. In the complaint, he stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' and added that 'she wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his'.

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea. On Wednesday, Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking place.

