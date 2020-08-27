Rhea Chakraborty-Sandip Ssingh Mystery Car Link Grows; Vehicle Not Listed In Either's Name

In a sensational development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic Media Network spotted the same car that brought Rhea Chakraborty for ED questioning outside Sushant's 'friend' Sandeep Ssingh's residence in Mumbai. Republic TV's Anuj Kumar confronted the driver who was driving a Ford Endeavour, following which he took off without answering. While it is the same car in which Rhea Chakraborty had earlier arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on August 10, Republic TV has sensationally learnt that the car is not registered to either of them.

Sandip had denied knowing Rhea Chakraborty

This comes after the self-proclaimed friend Sandeep Ssingh speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had categorically said that he does not know Rhea Chakraborty. Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death has raised suspicion especially after in an interview with Republic TV where he said that he had not met Sushant for over a year.

Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

Republic accesses call data records

In a major breakthrough, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the call details of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that four calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

Both Rhea Chakraborty and Sandip Ssingh are likely to be grilled, with up to three agencies now probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

