Rhea Chakraborty Wishes Rumoured Beau Sushant Singh Rajput In A Cute Photo

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday wished Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. The two are rumoured to be dating and Rhea’s post seems to give a thumbs up to the speculations. Read to know more.

Also Read | Is Love In The Air For Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty? This Pic Suggests So

Did Rhea Chakraborty announce her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. On the occasion of his birthday, his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty shared a couple of their pictures together, wishing him. Many speculated that they might be taking their relationship to the next level with these pictures.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Rocks The Classic White Outfits In Style; See Pics

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput have been grabbing a lot of attention for a long time on their status together. According to reports, the two had also spent time together vacationing in Paris. The rumoured couple shared pictures and video from Paris. However many speculated that the two are enjoying each other’s company there.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Films Of The Actor Where He Proved His Acting Mettle

Sushant and Rhea have also spent together in Ladakh, as per reports. The two posted a picture with the same kid and same background, which is from Ladakh. They were also spotted by paparazzi as Sushant was seen driving a car, while Rhea was seen beside him.

Rhea has seen success with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She also featured Bank Chor and Dobaraa. Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, will hit theatres on May 8.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Is Obsessed With Monochrome Pictures And Here's The Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.