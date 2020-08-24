Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik With CBI's Sushant Probe Team Despite 'no Summons' Claim

As CBI furthers its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer issued a statement revealing that the actor and her family had still not received summons from the investigation agency. Rhea's lawyer also claimed that as a 'law-abiding citizen' Rhea will attend the CBI's questioning, once she receives an official summon. However, even as her lawyer claimed this, Showik Chakraborty reached the CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning.

"Dear Friends, Rhea Chakraborty and family have not received any summons from CBI so far to attend. No sooner she receives it, she and family will attend as they did before Mumbai Police and ED as law-abiding citizens. No speculations are necessary," said Rhea's lawyer.

Earlier, sources had informed that the CBI will be questioning the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday. They also informed that Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi will also be quizzed by the CBI on the fourth day of its investigation. Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh and Shruti Modi have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case. The ED has also grilled Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father.

CBI probing 'spiritual healing' angle

As per the latest reports, a CBI team is currently at the Waterstone resort in Marol where Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and her family had lived late last year. As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘spiritual healing’ and ‘depression’ angle regarding their visit in November. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23.

“On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then," Sushant's brother in law told Bandra DCP earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani has earlier arrived at DRDO guest house where CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying, for the third day running.

