'Rhea Chakraborty Said Lawyer Is Offering Free Services', Claims Sushant's Friend Smita

In a big revelation on Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde offered his services for free. Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, she claimed that Chakraborty had herself made this revelation during their conversation over the phone. Maintaining that someone like Maneshinde can never do pro bono work, Parikh contended that someone is definitely paying the professional fees of the former.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh remarked, “Very surprisingly, I came to know that Maneshinde has offered his services for free totally. Rhea Chakraborty herself told me that. I asked her how are you affording this lawyer whose per day charges are in lakhs and she said that he has come himself and offered his services totally for free. He has mentioned nothing about the fees. These kind of people will never offer their services for free. So, I am sure there is definitely someone who is paying for his daily professional fees.”

Earlier, Parikh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty called her on Wednesday and supported the theory that the Dil Bechara actor was murdered. Thereafter, she slammed Rhea for contradicting herself in a subsequent television interview and being diplomatic. It is pertinent to note that the Festival Director of Lit-o-Fest Mumbai claims to have an audio recording of her conversation with Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

