Rhea's Neighbour Says Actor Never Interacted With Them, Claims 'Shruti Modi Visited Often'

Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour claimed that she never interacted with them. The neighbour revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi, used to be a frequent visitor at the residence. He stated that SSR used to visit often and his car used to be parked in the building premises.

Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour opens up

Speaking to Republic TV, Rhea’s neighbour said, “I saw her many times, first thought it was someone else, then realised that it was Shruti Modi and she used to live here. She used to come and go.” When asked about Sushant’s visits, he replied, “Sushant used to come and go frequently. His car used to be parked here, a Maserati.”

Shruti Modi has been under the lens, having been questioned by the ED in the money-laundering case linked to FIR registered against Rhea and others. The former manager admitted that Rhea took control of Sushant's finances and other decisions of Sushant’s life, as per sources. Shruti Modi is likely to be summoned by CBI as well.

The neighbour denied seeing producer Sandip Ssingh, who is under lens for contradictory statements and questionable conduct at the scene on the day of Sushant's death, or Gaurav Arya, the hotelier who allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea.

He also said that Rhea would always leave in the night and most people would visit her in the night.

He said, “She used to leave in the night, a car used to come to pick her up. She would never meet us. She’d wear a mask and come.”

“Her and her lawyer’s height was same, so we could not figure out who it was. The lawyers would always come in the night. Like the junior counsel had come in the night when Rhea had gone for ED questioning,” the neighbour claimed.

Drama at Rhea's residence

Meanwhile, there was intense drama at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence on Thursday as her father Indrajit Chakraborty left her building for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The actress even broke her social media silence by posting videos alleging ‘media attack’ at her father and also the security guard of her building (now deleted). Her father’s questioning came after her brother Showik too was questioned by the ED in the case.

Rhea also got flak for claiming on her first media interview since Sushant’s death that the late star was ‘claustrophobic’ and used to take medicines for it. Netizens and even Ankita Lokhande posted videos of him enjoying flying a jet, shared pictures of his NASA visit and more.

The comment also came amid the Narcotics Control Bureau registering a case, and seeking to probe details submitted by ED to CBI on alleged use and purchase of narcotics by Rhea. The leak of her chat with talent manager Jaya Saha about mixing drops of a substance into a drink, and NCB also probing the Bollywood link in the narcotics probe became a talking point.

