Sushant Case: WhatsApp Chats Indicate Rhea Chakraborty Talking Drugs, Lawyer Contradicted

Unraveling Rhea Chakraborty's contradictory and suspicious statements in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed multiple WhatsApp chats where she has allegedly mentioned taking drugs to Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's househelp. The chats accessed by Republic TV suggest that the statement — "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever" — by her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday holds no truth.

In the chats, Rhea has allegedly written to Dipesh Sawant asking him to buy '2 bags', while in another text to her other associate, Rhea allegedly asks her to carry 'CBD oil drug to a hotel'.

Watch the video above to see the chats.

Meanwhile, just hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jumped into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, sources have informed that names of 20 top Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly linked to the case are with the investigating agencies - ED and CBI.

Kangana Ranaut responds to B'wood names linking to Narcotics' angle, shares own experience

‘Did Rhea give drugs to Sushant?’

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the question being raised in Rhea Chakraborty’s connection with drug dealing is whether she administered drugs to Sushant against his will or his knowledge. If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder, he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

BJP raises questions over 'Rhea-narcotic' angle

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the recent revelations of an alleged narcotics angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput questioning whether the state government was trying to bury the matter to safeguard the city's drug mafia.

"Who are these big people from the industry who are getting drugs, or who are supplying drugs? How does this mafia operate? Does this drug mafia have the blessings of the Maharashtra government? If in this kind of a way drugs are sold and bought openly in Mumbai, what is the state government even doing?" said the BJP leader.

Narcotics angle in Sushant case deepens; list of 20 Bollywood stars & politicians with CBI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.