Rhea Kapoor And Beau Karan Boolani All Set To Marry At Anil Kapoor's Juhu Residence?

According to several reports, Indian Producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with beau Karan Boolani. And the marriage will be taking place sooner than expected, if rumors are to be believed! On Saturday morning, a commotion was noticed outside veteran Actor Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence, which has been lit up allegedly for the grand occasion. Sources have revealed that Rhea Kapoor will get married to Director Karan Boolani on August 14, Saturday in an intimate affair that will last 2-3 days.

Rhea Kapoor marriage

The news of Rhea Kapoor's marriage has come as a happy surprise to many fans. Several netizens have taken to social media to ask if Rhea Kapoor is getting married. Well, if reports are to be believed, then Rhea Kapoor is getting married today, even though there has been no official confirmation from the Kapoor family. Earlier, it was revealed that actor and sister Sonam Kapoor had flown down from London to Mumbai along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in July. It is important to mention that Sonam Kapoor had been cooped up with her in London for the past year amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The reason behind her return is now being linked to Rhea Kapoor's wedding.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

While the news of Rhea Kapoor's wedding may have come out of the blue, her relationship with Karan Boolani has clocked almost 13 years and is far from hidden. The producer has on numerous occasions professed her love for Boolani on Instagram. The duo's relationship allegedly caught fire after Karan assisted Rhea in filming 'Aisha', which starred her sister Sonam Kapoor. Both Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have regularly shared posts featuring each other on social media.

In Rhea's most recent post, she has talked about the secret of being loved. She captioned it saying, "'Give your whole true heart and soul because you can and want to and get a bunch in return because the universe plays fair like that. In work, in love, with family and in building your dreams too.'' The post is now being taken as a major hint for the happy couple's wedding.

Rhea Kapoor started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. She has co-produced several movies such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.