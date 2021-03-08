Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Shower Each Other With Kisses; Netzines Drop Hearts On Post

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani showered each other with loads of kisses in the new Instagram post shared by the 34-year-old producer. The couple has been dating for over 13 years now and has never shied away from flaunting their love online. The two often post intimate pictures of them indulging PDA on their social media as they gush over each other in the comment section.

'636 Sundays later...'

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself with her boyfriend Karan Boolnai where the two can be seen passionately kissing each other. Under the red lights, Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan can be seen planting a soft kiss on Rhea's cheeks in the first picture. In the next pictures, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani embrace each other lovingly while they kiss each other. Rhea referred to Karan as Sunday in the caption as she wrote 'Sunday can be a person too' and '636 Sundays later' with a red heart and balloon emoji.

Karan Boolani drops a comment

Pic Credit: Rhea Kapoor Instagram.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sister, Mother And Ibrahim Visit Her As Her Due Date Approaches

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Spotted Stepping Out With Son Taimur; Have A Look

Quick to react, Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend showered love for Rhea in the comment box as well. He dropped several heart emojis for his girlfriend under the post giving their fans a sweet interaction between them. Many followers commented loving comments for the couple as one fan wrote 'sexy couple' in the comments. Known personalities like Anshul Kapoor Samyukta Nair also dropped heart emojis under the post.

Karan Boolani wishes Rhea Kapoor with a sweet post

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on the 5th of March and her boyfriend, Karan Boolani melted the hearts of the netizens when he penned down an emotional message for Rhea wishing her on her birthday. He posted a few pictures of her with a picture of them hugging each other and wrote a heartfelt caption that said that he hopes to make her as much happy as she made him. Fans could not stop gushing over the couple and their relationship as the comment section was flooded with loving comments for the couple.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's pictures on Instagram

The couple, who have been dating for close to 13 years, never shy away from showing off their love by posting moments of their relationship online. They constantly post pictures of each other on their personal Instagram account with loving captions. Check out some of the posts of the couple on Instagram.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'lovely Evening' With Karisma & Close Friends

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Pen Warm Birthday Wishes For Rhea Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.