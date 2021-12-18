Rhea Kapoor Begins Christmas Celebrations; Quips 'we Were All Tested' After KJo Party Row

Following the controversy around Karan Johar's dinner party that ended with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and more members of their gang contracting COVID, Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor hosted a Christmas dinner yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the designer shared sneek-peek of her celebrations which included a large table decked with Christmas decor and several plates ready for her guests. However, what grabbed attention was her small note alongside, where she quipped about 'all getting tested.' Rhea, whose name was also dragged in the whole controversy around "Bollywood parties becoming epicentre of COVID," made sure to inform her fans about following all protocols. "Don't worry we were all tested," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Karan Johar's party

It all began when Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were tested positive for Covid-19 and the sources of Republic Media Network claimed that the party where the two of them contracted the virus was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and it went on for four hours.

The sources further revealed that they had been put under home quarantine. Soon after the news broke, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and released a statement that read, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Even an official spokesperson of the actor later issued a statement and explained that Kareena is a responsible citizen. It was also mentioned that Kareena is careful every time she steps out of the house but this time it was unfortunate. Adding to it, it was also revealed that there was a person among the group who seemed unwell and was coughing and added that the person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. On the other hand, it was later reported that even Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan were tested positive for Covid-19 soon after Kareena's news broke in.

Shanaya Kapoor tested COVID positive

On Wednesday, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya, also announced that she got tested positive for COVID. She took to her social media handle to announce the news to all and hence informed everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

