Rhea Kapoor Calls Karan Boolani 'the Best Guy Ever'; See Her First Post After Wedding

Rhea Kapoor, daughter of famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor, recently married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Rhea tied the knot with Karan Boolani in Mumbai on 14 August 2021, the wedding was a star-studded event. Rhea Kapoor has now shared the first photo of her wedding with her husband Karan Boolani.

Rhea Kapoor shares first photo of her wedding

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the first photo of her wedding nuptials with Karan Boolani. As she shared the picture, Kapoor penned down a heartfelt note for her husband and described their journey till marriage. Her note read, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves in our life. Mines are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore."

Karan Boolani also took his Instagram and shared a picture of him and Rhea Kapoor. As he shared the picture he wrote, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision, I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was a star-studded event with many celebs arriving for the nuptials. Rhea's cousin sister Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor arrived at the wedding. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor also arrived at the wedding.

Image: Karan Boolani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.