Rhea Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Veere Di Wedding', Says "you Set Me Free"

Released in the year 2018, comedy-drama Veere Di Wedding has an impressionable mark on the young audience, especially women of India, even after three years since its release. The female-centric movie did not only impact the female faction of the country but also the people involved with it such as producer Rhea Kapoor. Take a look at Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post celebrating three years of Veere Di Wedding.

Rhea Kapoor's toast for 3 years of Veere Di Wedding

The 34-year-old producer took to her Instagram to share multiple posts on the movie to make a toast to the success of the movie. Sharing a poster of the movie, Rhea also shared that the movie 'Set her free'. She proceeded to tag the Veere Di Wedding cast in her post. Taking to her Instagram story, Rhea shared that the movie's USP was four women not tolerating society's norms and also shared a snap of the star cast.

Netizens react to Rhea Kapoor's post

Fans of the producer and movie shared Rhea's enthusiasm as they filled in the comment section with heart and smiley emojis. Many praised the movie for its bold depiction of modern women while a fan asked Rhea to teach them to live their life with glory. Another fan commented that they would watch the movie again while another fan remarked that they cannot wait for the sequel.

3 years of Veere Di Wedding

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the Veere Di Wedding cast featured some of the prominent figures of Bollywood such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The plot of the movie showed four friends who navigate through different relationships while rediscovering themselves. The movie had become the talk of the town at the time of its release and was hailed for bold portrayals of modern women.

Surrounded by many controversies, the movie managed to become a box office hit due to its fresh concept, star cast, and soulful soundtracks. Though a commercial success, the movie failed to achieve critical acclaim. The sequel of the movie is in the making but facing delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

