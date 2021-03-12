Rhea Kapoor Confesses Belonging To 'virgin Hair Club', Thanks Father Anil Kapoor For Genes

Film producer Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures of herself flaunting her long wavy hair and confessed she belonged to the "virgin hair club". She also thanked her father Anil Kapoor for his genes and went on to ask her followers for their advice on whether she should colour her hair or keep it that way.

She wrote on Instagram, "Virgin hair club. Thanks to @anilskapoor (Anil Kapoor) genes I have a happy, healthy head of hair Never coloured, never highlighted. Craving a change but everyone is freaking me out with horror stories of how colouring their hair totally messed it up!! Should I do it? I’m scared (sic)." Take a look at her post and see what her followers reacted and advised her for her haircare woes.

Rhea Kapoor's hair becomes centerstage; fans provide solutions to her haircare woes

Many followers were divided to and against hair colouring. Towards the colouring of hair, a fan said, "Nah, if you take good care, it'll be fine. I got pink hair in 2020 and loved it!". Another fan stated that cutting her hair made her fall in love with it even more and that cutting long grown hair should not be taboo anymore. On the other side, some fans simply stated not to go ahead with the bleaching. One follower stated that they loved their own hair but as someone who is inspired by Rhea's work, she shouldn't go ahead with it. Take a look at more fan reactions here.

Rhea Kapoor posts a throwback picture about body positivity

On Thursday, the Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat film producer took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an olive green bikini. She was seen sunbathing while on a beach in the Maldives. She wrote, "28. I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves, can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” In vintage @shivanandnarresh from the boys 1st ever!". Reacting to the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while!!!" Responding to Jacqueline, Rhea said, “Would’ve said gotta get back to it but now I’ll say it’s only getting better.” Take a look at the post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.