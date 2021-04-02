Rhea Kapoor Digs Out Unseen Family Photos; Sunita Kapoor & Anand Ahuja React

Rhea Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans with unseen throwback photos of the Kapoor family. These throwback pics seemingly are from Rhea's fancy dress birthday party, when she was young. Featuring, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as kids, Kapoor's family photos also star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Always been down for a fancy dress party or a silent overthinking session in my princess dress. #princessnerd #princesspartythrower #princessoverthinker #princessjasmine #forlife" in her caption.

Unseen & throwback photos of Kapoor family

As seen in Rhea Kapoor's photos, she is dressed as a princess for her birthday party. The producer shared three pictures in this Instagram post. In the first one, she is seen cutting her birthday cake, while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stood next to her. Behind them, Anil Kapoor is seen standing with Sunita and Harsh is seen in the former's arms.

In the second picture, Rhea is seen in a white gown, sporting a golden crown on her head. In the last picture, she can be seen sitting alone, dressed as a princess, thinking silently. As mentioned in the caption, Rhea Kapoor shared that she has always enjoyed fancy dress parties. She also revealed that she also enjoys a silent overthinking session in her princess dress.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rhea went gaga over the photos. Personalities like Sonakshi Sinha, Sunita Kapoor, Karan Boolani among many others commented on Rhea Kapoor's photos. While Sonakshi Sinha said, "Omg I actually remember these!!!!", Rhea's mother added, "So cute, My princess". One of the users commented, "Remember these vividly!", while another wrote, "Rhea ji nice and cute full family picture".

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's husband Anand Ahuja also commented on Rhea's post. He wrote, "@rheakapoor focused on cutting and serving the cake to everyone. @kapoor.sunita making sure the table is set properly and there’s enough for everyone. @anilskapoor looking at his daughters. @harshvarrdhankapoor looking at his sisters. @sonamkapoor looking vigorously at the cake!". One of the star's followers also mentioned, "@arjunkapoor in the second picture reminds me so much of Jake Harper from Two and a half men. So very cute".

