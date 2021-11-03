Rhea Kapoor Drops An Anti-cracker Diwali Message; Calls It 'irresponsible' Practice

Producer Rhea Kapoor recently took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a message against firecrackers. Taking to her Instagram Stories, a day before Diwali 2021, she urged her fans and followers to refrain from using fireworks as a part of their Diwali celebrations. She called firecrackers 'an outdated and irresponsible’ practice. Scroll down to read more.

Rhea Kapoor drops an anti-cracker Diwali message

Taking to her official IG story, Rhea Kapoor dropped a note urging people to refrain from using firecrackers this Diwali 2021. She wrote, "Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never."

Earlier, Rhea also requested brands not to approach her for Karwa Chauth collaborations. She said that she and her husband and filmmaker Karan Boolani do not believe in the ritual. She wrote, "We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It’s just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don’t believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

The producer stated that several people were calling her 'silly' for snubbing Karwa Chauth. She stated, "I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I’m being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, ‘it’s my first’. No, thank you. let’s move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."

Rhea Kapoor made her debut as a producer in the year 2010 with Rajshree Ojha’s film titled Aisha. The film featured her sister and actor Sonam Kapoor in the titular role. The producer then went on to produce films like Khoobsurat in the year 2014, and Veere Di Wedding in the year 2018.

Recently, in the month of August this year, Rhea tied the knot with Karan Boolani after being in a relationship with him for over a decade. The pair first met during the making of Aisha, on which Karan worked as an assistant director. Their wedding was a low key affair that took place at her father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow. The wedding was attended by family members and several close friends.

Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor