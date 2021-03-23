Rhea Kapoor Drops Glimpse Of WFH Space In Alibaug, Says 'Can't Wait To Make Movies Again'

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on March 22, 2021, to post a picture of her laptop mid-work. She used the picture to express that she was eager to get back to work and start 'making movies once again'. She also said that she was using the time she had at present to reset and get ready for work. Through the use of hashtags, she shared that a storm was soon approaching, and that she was working from home.

Rhea Kapoor 'can't wait' to be back on sets

Rhea Kapoor’s photo shows her laptop propped outdoors on what seems to be her hap as she takes in nature while getting some work done. A beautiful sunset creates the background for her picture and thus her work too. She is sitting out and enjoying the mellow setting sun as she was working. There are few throw pillows surrounding her in colours that match the hue of the setting sun.

Many of Rhea Kapoor's followers took the opportunity to let their feelings known in the comments section. Many people commented by saying that the picture was absolutely stunning and that nature was truly majestic. Some even suggested what they would like to see from her and who they would hope to see in her films. Most of the people commented by saying that they loved her movies and that they could not wait for her to start making movies again either.

Another post on Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram that was dropped on the same day saw the producer talking about some of the worst professional advice she had ever received. She spoke about being passionate at work and women in leadership roles in the video. The caption for the video read, “What's the worst professional advice you've ever received? Drop it in the comments below! The world needs more women in leadership positions. Thousands of women have taken the leap to build their professional network.”

