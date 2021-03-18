Rhea Kapoor Enjoys 'fancy Starter' Cooked By Her Beau Karan Boolani On Their 'date Night'

On March 18 Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures featuring the dinner cooked by her long-time beau, Karan Boolani. Sharing the pictures, the 34-year-old producer informed her fans and followers that Karan cooked Memphis style ribs and Truffle Mac and Cheese for the special ‘date night’. She revealed the ‘fancy starter’ was all her and that she can’t get enough of it. She tagged the place, Mumbai, Maharashtra to the post.

Rhea Kapoor gives a sneak-peek into her 'Date Night' with Karan Boolani

The first picture shows Memphis-style ribs, while the second one had pancakes and third one showed Truffle Mac and Cheese. As for the caption, Rhea penned, “Date night. Karan cooked, Memphis style ribs and Truffle Mac and Cheese. The fancy starter was all me though. Thank you for my insane boards @studiowoodpecker can’t get enough!” with a smiley and a shining star emoji. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many fans were quick enough to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Truffle flavour” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Yummy”. A netizen dropped a string of emoticons, while another one dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Rhea has been in a relationship with Karan for over 13 years now. The couple never shied away from showing off their love on social media. Recently, Rhea shared several snippets giving a glimpse of her yet another date night. One can see Rhea and Karan showering each other with kisses under the red light. Rhea and Karan embraced each other while kissing each other. She captioned the post as, “Sunday can be a person too. 636 Sundays later” with a red heart and balloon emoticon.

Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend was quick to react to her post and dropped a pair of red hearts for his girlfriend. Several of her friends from the entertainment industry such as Samyukta Nair, Nimish Shift, Akshay Marwah, Anshula Kapoor, and others, too, dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Better together. 3rd photo has my heart”. Another one called the couple’s PDA, ‘Super sweet’ and dropped a fire emoticon. A user simply wrote, “Eternal” and dropped a heart.

Image Source: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.