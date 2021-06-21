Rhea Kapoor Has Something Delicious 'brewing' In Her Kitchen; Check Out

On June 21, 2021, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a series of videos, all of which had glimpses of desserts. She announced that the lockdown had increased her passion for food and that she had something brewing that was related to this passion. She asked her followers to "Watch this space" to find out more about what she was up to.

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram posts

On June 21, 2021, Rhea posted a series of videos that said "Something's Brewing." Her first video was captioned "I’ve been in the kitchen a lot this lockdown, turned my passion for food into my own little therapy cove and I’ve been trying to find a way to share it all with you for a while. I think the time has come. In one of my favourite packages ever. Watch this space. 🍨 #rheamade"

For her second post, she posted a video of some desserts and captioned it "Something’s been churning for 8 months in the lockdown, I found a happy place, somewhere to escape, to make memories come alive and dance, pure, unbridled, joy. I’m nervous and excited to share it with you so soon. #rheamade" To this, her friend and designer Masaba Gupta jokingly said "Can’t believe you’ll left me out of this collab - you will pay" and made a series of guesses as to whom Rhea might be collaborating with, and Pooja Dhingra happened to be one of her guesses.

Her last post was captioned "I Can't Wait!! See you all tomorrow for the big scoop? Sweeeeeet. Love you! Mean it!🎉🍨#rheamade", and this was the one that piqued everyone's curiosity. Her followers said they could not contain their excitement and are eagerly awaiting whatever she has in store for them.

Rhea Kapoor and her ventures

In May 2017, Rhea Kapoor partnered with her sister Sonam Kapoor and launched a fashion apparel brand called Rheson, with the motive of making fashion affordable for people from all spectrums. Rhea Kapoor turned producer with the 2010 Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol starrer Aisha, which was an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. She then went on to produce the 2014 film Khoobsurat which starred Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan. In 2018, along with Ekta Kapoor, she produced the Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding.

IMAGE: RHEA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

