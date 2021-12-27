Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Share Adorable Pics Of 1st Christmas Celebrations After Wedding

Film producer and costume designer, Rhea Kapoor and her Husband and director Karan Boolani on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with an adorable Christmas picture. The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a private wedding. Kapoor often gives glimpses of her life on social media, this time, the Veere Di Wedding producer celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm and posted a slew of pictures.

Here take a look at the post :

In the festive pictures, Kapoor can be seen enjoying a cosy evening sitting on a couch wearing a gorgeous red dress. She has one of her two pets on her lap and her husband Karan Boolani is sitting next to her on the couch. In the last picture, the newlyweds are seen sharing a sweet kiss. Kapoor also shared several clips that had glimpses from the Christmas Party. One of the clips had a live performance of Lisa Mishra. Tagging Lisha, Kapoor wrote, "This Christmas was the first time I saw @lisamishramusic perform Tareefan live after we first made it. For that and my other Christmas Miracles, I am grateful. And for @samyuktanair throwing us a safe, every-one-tested-and-well-fed Xmas dinner." Lastly, she wished everyone and wrote, "Happy Holidays". It was the duo's first Christmas after their wedding as the newlyweds looked very adorable in their recent festive pictures. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages admiring the duo.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Bolaani's fairytale wedding

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor tied the knot on August 12 and got married to her long-term boyfriend Karan Boolani in a private ceremony. Rhea met Karan on the sets of Sonam Kapoor starer film Aisha and the two have been together since 2009. She often shares pictures with her husband on social media and the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other. On Karwa Chauth, Rhea Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her husband and the two celebrate every festival with equal enthusiasm. Karan is also close to Rhea's family and her sister Sonam Kapoor as they are often seen chilling together.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@RHEAKAPOOR)