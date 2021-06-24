Rhea Kapoor Makes Kareena & Taimur's 'movie Night' Extra Special With THIS Sweet Surprise

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures on Instagram to let her fans know what she is up to when not shooting for films. Quite recently, the 3 Idiots actor took to her Instagram to reveal that she has a ‘movie night’ planned with her son Taimur. But the occasion was made extra special by producer Rhea Kapoor who sent her ice cream as a token of love. Kareena took to her Instagram stories to give her fans a sneak peek of the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan movie date made extra special

Kareena shared a video of the ice cream package that Rhea Kapoor had sent for them. In the caption of the post, she also wrote, “Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can’t wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl.” Justin Bieber’s song Yummy was heard playing in the background as well. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story below.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

A look into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kareena shared a couple of pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur doing yoga asanas. Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, who is four years old, looked absolutely adorable who followed his father’s suit in doing the asanas. Sharing the pictures, in the caption of the post, she wrote, “Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home…” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also showered love on the photos. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Patuadi dropped a sweet comment saying, “I think son nailed it ❤️ hehe. Cutest men in blue 😘.”

The Jab We Met star shares photos and videos to commemorate several occasion. On Father’s Day, Kareena shared a picture with her father Randhir Kapoor and Saif to pay an ode to them. She simply captioned the post by writing, “Superheros.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movies

After starring in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, the 40-year-old actor is going to be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The cast of the film also includes south Indian actor Naga Chaitanya. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN and RHEA KAPOOR’S INSTAGRAM

