Rhea Kapoor Says She Misses Her 'Veeres' By Sharing A Selfie

Veere Di Wedding is one of the path-breaking women-centric films that went on to become a blockbuster in Bollywood. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles and essayed a story of four girls and the hustles in each one's life.

The film was co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi which hit the silver screens on June 1, 2018. Recently, Rhea Kapoor reminisced her days from the shoot of Veere Di Weeding and took to social media to express her '#majormissings'.

Rhea Kapoor majorly misses her Veeres

Recently Sonam Kapoor's younger sister Rhea Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of Veere Di Wedding and expressed that she was missing her 'Veeres'. All the divas looked stunning as they posed for a selfie with Kareena pouting in a nude coloured sweatshirt, Sonam in a red outfit, Swara donning a leopard-print top, Shikha in a black outfit and Rhea sporting a dark-blue sweatshirt. Rhea captioned the image writing, "Major missing Monday. #myveeres".

Veere Di Wedding grossed over ₹100 crores at the box office and became the highest-grossing women-centric Hindi film in the history of Hindi film industry. Apart from these four leading ladies, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Vivek Mushran, Neena Gupta and multiple others in key roles. There are also several reports that suggest that the makers are planning for a sequel of the film after the impressive response that it received from the audience.

