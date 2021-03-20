Rhea Kapoor Misses The 'perfect Light And Spicy Food' Of LA, Shares Post On Instagram

On March 20, 2021, Rhea Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram profile citing that she misses Los Angeles. She posted two throwback pictures from her time in the city. Rhea was seen sporting a cool casual look, with a denim jacket over a beige knitted top.

Rhea talked about how the city had clear blue skies(as seen in the picture), and how she wore a 'bad boy jean jacket' while having 'good girl thoughts'. Rhea also mentioned how she misses the 'perfect lighting' and 'strip mall secrets' of the city.

Rhea's throwback picture from LA

In the first picture, she gave a 'candid' pose looking ahead of her at the ground. While in the second picture Rhea looked as if she was searching through her sling bag. Rhea was seen wearing daintily layered jewellery around her neck, as she left her hair loose and sported the perfect LA casual look.

Many users commented on her pictures with heart emojis and kiss emojis. Some fans commented how 'pretty' or 'cute' she looks. While others were seen expressing their love towards Rhea.

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram is filled with two of the three things she mentioned in the aforementioned post, food and pictures with great lighting. She is often seen sharing pictures of food that she prepares herself with the hashtag #rheamade, like this juicy burger in the picture above. While some times, Rhea shares pictures from a 'Make your own taco' night, at other times she posts pictures of a 'Mexican feast' that she cooks.

Rhea is pretty active on Instagram and is often seen sharing pictures of herself, her puppy and other aspects of her life. While her friends and family regularly comment on Rhea Kapoor's photos, her fans also shower her with all the love. In the above post, she asked whether she should colour her 'virgin hair' to which many user's replied positively. One fan's comment read, 'go for it' while another one commented, 'You must. One life to live!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.