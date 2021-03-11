Rhea Kapoor Reacts To Radhika Apte-Vijay Verma Starrer 'OK Computer' Trailer

Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Verma's sci-fi fantasy comedy series, Ok Computer, is gearing up for its release. The trailer of this Disney Plus Hotstar show was dropped on March 10 and has been making a lot of noise on social media. Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram story to appreciate the trailer of this series.

Rhea Kapoor appreciates the OK Computer trailer

In her Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor shared the trailer of OK Computer and wrote, "OK, this is cool" accompanied by a smiley emoticon. She also tagged the director of the series Anand Gandhi. The plot of the series is based on the fascinating concept of an artificial intelligence-driven computer that commits murders.

Image courtesy- @rheakapoor Instagram

OK Computer trailer

The trailer of this show opens in the year 2031 where AI majorly assists in everything. AIs are in the form of maids in homes, as they also draw sketches of alleged criminals in police stations also help gather evidence at the crime scene. Hari Kundu, a cyber cell investigator reaches the crime scene and immediately deduces that the crime was committed by an AI. Laksmi disagrees with this by saying that the three laws of AI prevent them from harming any human. Hari arrested a technological maniac who is against the advent of technology and believes it to be the real reason why human beings are progressing for the worse.

OK Computer's cast and release date

The cast of this series sees Radhika Apte and Vijay Verma in titular roles. Radhika Apte plays the role of Laxmi and Vijay Verma the role of Hari. Jackie Shroff plays the role of a tech maniac. The series is slated to release on March 26, 2021. All the episodes will be released in one go on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

A look into Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram handle sees a lot of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. On the occasion of Women's Day, she took to Instagram to share a series of unseen pictures of all the important women in her life. The pictures feature her mother Sunita Kapoor, the late Sridevi, Maheep Kapoor and her sister Sonam Kapoor. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Each and every woman in these pictures has inspired me in some way to preserve my individual self, to hold my own, to value my personal happiness and beliefs, sometimes fervently and sometimes even unknowingly. Love you all".

Image courtesy- @rheakapoor Instagram

