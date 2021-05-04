Rhea Kapoor Reacts To Will Smith’s Post On Being ‘in The Worst Shape’ Of His Life

Actor Will Smith took to his Instagram on Monday, May 3, 2021, to share a picture of himself and also made a confession alongside. The post has now been reshared by film producer Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram story with some fun reactions to it. Find out what Will had to say and how Rhea reacted to it as you read further.

Rhea Kapoor reacts to Will Smith’s post on being "in the worst shape"

Smith took to his Instagram feed to share a shirtless picture of himself as he was caught candid in a garden. The actor wore a pair of boxer shorts with a jacket added on top and did not shy away from the fact that he’s developed a slight paunch over the last year. Alongside the picture, he added that this was his most unfit self.

In his confessional caption, the Men In Black alum wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life”. The post has over 6 million likes, with some of the most amazing reactions in the comments under it. One of the comments says, “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want”; take a look at some of them here.

Shortly after Will Smith shared the picture, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared his post on her story. The film producer added a couple of GIFs as she reacted to the very honest post. One of the stickers read, “Mood" while the other read, “No Shame In Game”; take a look at it here.

About Rhea Kapoor’s career and personal life

Rhea Kapoor kicked off her career as a film producer back in 2010, when she bankrolled the movie Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. She then backed the project Khoobsurat, which was also lead by Sonam with Shahsanka Ghosh at the helm. The actor’s latest project was the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding, which starred her sister Sonam Kapoor, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shikha Talsania. The sister’s also started a clothing brand named Rheson, in 2017.

