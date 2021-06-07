Rhea Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Her 'babies'; Malaika Arora And Bhumi Pednekar React

Bollywood film-maker and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor is also a good chef and often posts pictures showing off her culinary skills on social media. The Rheson co-founder who often shares her daily life updates with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram recently took to her social media page to share a picture of the two dishes that she prepared on Sunday, June 6 and referred to them as her "babies".

Rhea Kapoor shares her Sunday food menu

Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of her recent stints in the kitchen and what she cooked looked delicious. She shared a picture of the double lamb cheddar smash burger and the honey pizza that she prepared to satisfy her hunger cravings. Along with the picture she wrote, "My babies. The double lamb cheddar smash burger on fresh potato buns and a super special chilli honey pizza with creamy burrata. Sundays are for satisfying cravings and cuddles and rewatching friends. What’s your pick?" Let's take a look.

Reactions to Rhea Kapoor's photos

As soon as the post was up, Rhea Kapoor's industry friends took to the comments section to share their reaction to the dishes. Malaika Arora wrote, "Ur killin me" while Bhumi Pednekar shared a ton of pizza emojis and wrote, "just can't." Sophie Choudry also commended with, "Omg that pizza." Rhea's fans also thought that the dishes looked amazing and also suggested Rhea to start a cooking channel on YouTube. Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

She is one celebrity who likes to keep her social media pages as candid as possible. A week ago Rhea Kapoor's movie Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor completed three years and to celebrate the same, she shared a picture for the movie and wrote that it has set her free.

Prior to that, Rhea wished her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja on their second marriage anniversary by sharing a series of pictures of the couple and called them her favourite people on the planet. Her post received a lot of love and comments from Bollywood celebs.

Rhea loves to cook and often shares pictures of her latest cooking endeavours on Instagram. Take a look at some of the dishes prepared by Rhea below.

IMAGE: RHEA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

