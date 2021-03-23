Rhea Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Her Signature Dish Of 'Spicy Lobster Garlic Noodles'

Rhea Kapoor recently shared a picture of her WFH space in Alibaug. She has been living her 'kaftan' life there and also shared a picture of her working on her 'new projects', admitting that she cannot wait to start making films again. Rhea Kapoor, who has been cooking, chilling, and working at her farmhouse in Alibaug, shared a picture of her signature dish, she prepared.

Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of her signature dish

Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of her lip-smacking signature recipe, with the hashtag #rheamade. In the caption, she wrote, "Rhea’s signature spicy lobster garlic noodles."(sic). She often shares pictures of the dishes she whips up in the kitchen, along with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani. Amid the Pandemic, Rhea Kapoor managed to make a number of dishes while in quarantine, and also shared it with her fans on social media.

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram followers were impressed by the latter's cooking skills and appreciated her dish, in the comment section. Actor Siddhant Kapoor, who seemed fascinated by the dish, left a comment 'Wow', under the picture while the celebrity's other friends left comments like 'Omg' and 'Uff', in the comment section. One Instagram user also left a comment, 'This looks so good. What's the recipe?'(sic), while another left a comment 'Wow that looks so yummy'.

Some of Rhea Kapoor’s signature dishes include Fried Chicken, Cheese Chicken burger, Mac n Cheese, Mushroom pizza, and also different types of pasta. In one of her Instagram posts, she mentioned how she cooked for her father, actor Anil Kapoor every Friday, on his cheat day. She mentioned that even in quarantine, she would whip up some delicious dishes for him, and the father-daughter duo would open up and talk about different things in life.

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor has worked on the films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. The three Bollywood films starred her sister Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. Her film Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Sonam Kapoor amongst others received a positive response from the audience and critics.

(Image Source: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram)

