Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's love story is no less than a fairy tale. The two initially met on the sets of Sonam Kapoor starrer film Aisha before they began dating. After a whirlwind romance for several years, the couple finally tied the knot with each other on August 14 last year, at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence.

As August 14 marks Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor's one year of togetherness, the latter left no stone unturned in making her husband feel special. Rhea recently took to her social media handle and shared a heartfelt post wishing Karan on their first wedding anniversary.

Rhea Kapoor wishes Karan Boolani on their first anniversary

On Sunday, Rhea Kapoor headed to her Instagram handle and shared two throwback pictures from her engagement night with Karan Boolani. In the pictures, Rhea is seen flaunting her engagement ring while getting mushy with Karan. Along with sharing the unseen pictures, the film producer also penned a heartfelt caption for her husband.

She wrote, "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go." Here, take a look at the post:

Rhea Kapoor shares a picture with Karan Boolani from their wedding

Earlier, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her dreamy wedding with Karan Boolani. In the picture, Karan is seen putting a ring on Rhea's finger. Sharing the picture, Rhea penned a sweet note in the caption.

She wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. " Take a look :

