Rhea Kapoor Shares First Glimpse Of Sonam-Anand's Baby Boy; Exclaims 'moment Is Unreal'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are currently all over the moon as they welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. The Neerja star took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement about the birth of her son, stating that they look forward to this new journey of parenthood. While Sonam didn't share any picture of the little one, her sister Rhea Kapoor uploaded a glimpse of her nephew on her social media space.

On Monday, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her nephew. The clip saw the film producer getting teary-eyed after seeing the little munchkin, while her mother stands by her side. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal." Take a look at it here:

Sonam Kapoor announces birth of 'newest' member of their family

Announcing the arrival of the 'newest' member of their family, Sonam wrote on her Instagram handle, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)."

In a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the Khoobsurat actor went candid about embracing motherhood and recalled the time when she learned that she was pregnant and how she broke the news to her husband and family. The 37-year-old asserted,

"I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well."

Image: Instagram/@eheakapoor