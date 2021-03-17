Rhea Kapoor Shares Picture Of The 'most Handsome Boy'; Check Her Post

Indian film producer Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to share a picture of the ‘most handsome boy’ and it is not her husband Karan Boolani. The actor shared a picture of her pet Russell Crowe Kapoor and penned an adorable note that truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor showed off Russell Crowe Kapoor’s sweet side in the latest post. In the picture, the little Shih Tzu can be seen striking a candid pose and showing off his ocean eyes. In the other picture, he can be seen adorably looking right into the camera which is too cute. Along with the picture, Rhea also wrote, “The most handsome boy on this planet. #oceaneyes”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Rhea shared the picture of Russell online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. Some of the users commented on how cute he looks, while some were all gaga over his eyes. One of the users wrote, “aww. This is so cute Love it”. Another one wrote, “oh God, these eyes are so precious”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time Rhea has gone on to share a picture of her pet. Earlier to this, the producer shared many pictures, videos, and much more. She recently shared a picture of Karan where he is cuddling with Russell. Along with the picture, she wrote “Wednesday nights with my boy”. Take a look at the adorable picture below.

Rhea Kapoor frequently shares pictures of herself and her family on her respective social media handle. She recently posted one of the few photos of herself wearing a bikini while relaxing on a beach. She has also mentioned how she was self-conscious about her body, believing she looked fat and has shared a popular Tina Fey quote about beauty. The picture shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Take a look at the post below.

