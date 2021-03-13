Rhea Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures Featuring Sister Sonam Kapoor And Elie Saab

Rhea Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her "unforgettable trips." In the pictures, she was seen with the Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab and her sister, Sonam Kapoor. The pictures were a throwback to the time when they had been to Beirut and Cannes in 2017.

Rhea shares throwback pictures from 2017

Rhea shared multiple pictures in which she was seen with the duo. She also shared stills of Sonam Kapoor’s dress trails and fittings and shared a clip of when Sonam was finally ready for Cannes. In the caption, she wrote, “Mumbai to Beirut to Cannes with @eliesaabworld Unforgettable trips, unforgettable beautiful experiences and unforgettable fashion with @sonamkapoor Swipe right to see the final magic!”

She also shared a few stills of their trip on her Instagram story. She was in awe of Sonam’s dress, heels and details of her attire. In her story, she wrote, “The Making of Cannes Magic with @sonamkapoor and @eliesaabworld.” In other caption, she also revealed that she learned a lot from her trip. She wrote, “Fittings with Mr Saab and @sonamkapoor in Beirut I learned so much! This dress turned out to be a dream! @eliesaabworld.” She shared the before and after stills of Sonam's attire. Take a look below.

More about Elie Saab

Elie Saab’s main workshop is in Lebanon, with additional workshops in Milan and Paris. He started his business in the early 80s and specialized in bridal couture. He is the first Arab to be admitted to the fashion industry’s governing body, Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. He appeared as a judge on Project Runway: the Middle East in 2016. In 2017, his couture collections are available in Paris, London, and Beirut. His ready-to-wear clothes are available in 160 retailers and his boutiques.

More about Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor started her career in 2010 as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha that starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Later, she produced the film Khoobsurat in 2014 which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. In 2017, she launched the clothing line of Rheson along with Sonam Kapoor. A year later, she produced Veere Di Wedding.

