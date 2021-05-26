Rhea Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic Of Sonam Relaxing, As Anand, Karan Gaze Out Of The Window

Rhea Kapoor recently shared a throwback post from 2020, featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and her beau, Karan Boolani. On May 26, the designer took to her Instagram handle and reposted a candid image, wherein Sonam Kapoor is spotted relaxing, while Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani gaze out of the window. Sharing the candid picture on Instagram Stories, Rhea Kapoor simply added a crying and heart emoticon to her story.

Rhea shares Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's throwback candid picture

IMAGE: RHEA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

As seen in Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor is seen in a pink nightdress ensemble, lying on the bed and scrolling on her phone. While Rhea Kapoor clicked this candid post, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani are spotted sitting by the window and enjoying the cloudy monsoon view. On June 27, 2020, Rhea Kapoor had shared this picture on Instagram with the caption, "🤍June🤍".

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's third wedding anniversary

On May 8, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their third wedding anniversary. As wishes were pouring in for the couple, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of their pictures with a best wishes note. As seen in Rhea's Instagram post, she shared three pics. The first image was from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, while the last two pics were from their trip overseas.

Wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary, Rhea Kapoor said, "Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet". She further added, "Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do ittttt!". "I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. #everydayphenomenal", Rhea Kapoor wrote as the part of her Instagram caption.

Anand Ahuja thanked Rhea Kapoor by commenting on her post. He wrote, "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon". Sonam Kapoor's comment read as, "Love you so so much rhee.. miss you". Celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Ayesha Shroff among many others reacted to Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post.

IMAGE: RHEA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.