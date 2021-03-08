Rhea Kapoor Wishes All Special Women In Her Life On Women's Day; Shares Pictures

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account on March 8, 2021, which marks International Women’s Day and wrote a heartfelt note for all the important women in her life. She shared a series of pictures in the post, which were clicked with her aunts, grandmothers and other women in her life. Read along to take a look at the pictures and what Rhea has to say about these women.

Rhea Kapoor wishes all the important women in her life

Rhea Kapoor is often seen writing heart-warming messages and notes for all those who are close and special to her. In a long post on her Instagram feed marking the occasion of Women’s Day, she shared a series of 9 pictures that featured all the women that she says have influenced her in some or the other way throughout her life.

She says that the most special thing about women is they are like warriors even in their weakest times. The post included pictures with her Nani, Dadi, her mother Sunita Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor, aunts Reena Marwah, Kavita Singh, Sridevi and Mona Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, her boyfriend Karan Boolani’s mother Binu Boolani and sister Cookie Boolani. She also tagged her cousin sisters Shanaya, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Rhea wrote in her caption, “It’s women’s day and today we should all take a moment to wish the women who raised us, who always did their best, the best they knew how. They were all of all shades, values, beliefs, desires but tried to keep their individual selves alive while raising us. I’m now learning how difficult that could be. To love and value yourself first before you get caught up in taking care of everyone else. Where we are all conditioned to find our value - In pleasing other people. Each and every woman in these pictures has inspired me in some way to preserve my individual self, to hold my own, to value my personal happiness and beliefs, sometimes fervently and sometimes even unknowingly. I suppose that is the truly special thing about women even in our weakest times, we are warriors. Love you all” followed by the hashtag #happywomensday.

