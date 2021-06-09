Rhea Kapoor Wishes Her 'best Friend' Sonam Kapoor On Her Birthday With Throwback Videos

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on June 9 and received birthday wishes not only from the film fraternity, but also from her fans. Her sister Rhea Kapoor, too, took to her Instagram to share a series of boomerang videos featuring Sonam to wish her a very happy birthday. The videos appeared to be clicked at the various outings wherein they were either gorging on good food or shopping their heart out.

Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

In the first video, Sonam and Rhea were seen having ice cream. Sonam had her cone in her hand but still was looking through her options. In the next video, they appeared to have got their shopping done and walking out of a shopping complex. The third one saw the sister-duo having food. The last one featured them striking similar poses and looking intently into the camera. In the caption of the post, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend, better half, big sister and partner in everything big and small, fabulous and silly. Forever.”

As soon as the post was shared, fans rushed in to wish Sonam. One of them wrote ‘happyz to Sonam -stay blessed n keep rocking’ while another one commented ‘Cute. Happy Birthday Sonam, have a fabulous year’. See their reactions below.

Sonam also took to her Instagram stories to thank Rhea and her beau Karan Boolani for the beautiful bouquet of roses that she sent her on the occasion of her birthday. Rhea sent a huge bouquet consisting of pink, white and orange roses and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @rheakapoor and @karanboolani for this massive beauty. Love you both.”

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Rhea often shares pictures with Sonam on Instagram. On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding anniversary, Rhea shared pictures from Sonam’s wedding ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then.”

On Rhea Kapoor’s work front:

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor jointly own the fashion label titled Rheson. She is also a film producer by profession. Rhea has produced Sonam’s Aisha, Khoobsurant and Veere Di Wedding.

