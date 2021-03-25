Rhea Kapoor Wishes Mother & ‘OG Style Icon’ Sunita On Her Birthday, Calls Her ‘boss Lady’

After Sonam Kapoor dug out old pics with mother Sunita Kapoor on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, sister Rhea also took a trip down the memory lane and shared an array of old pics to mark the "OG style icon’s" birthday. The first pic featured Sunita from her teenage days, whereas in the next, baby Rhea was wrapped up in her mom’s arms. Sharing the same, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG irreverent style icon.”

She then remarked that she feels powerful because her mother has shown how a universe of love and many lives can spiral out of one woman’s life and energy. Rhea Kapoor added, “I know I can do it too because I see you create something new and great every single day. I love you so much.” She then went on to call Sunita the "best boss lady ever".

Rhea pens a birthday note for mom Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted a series of throwback pictures that featured parents Sunita Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wished her mother a very happy birthday and stated that she misses her a lot. “Mother is such a simple word, but to me, there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way,” the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor wrote. She sent lots of love to her mother and hoped to see and hug her soon. Check out Sonam Kapoor's post below.

Earlier, it was on Women's Day when Rhea shared throwback pics and expressed gratitude towards all the important women in her life. The series of pictures featured Reena Marwah, Priya Ahuja, Kavita Singh, Sunita Kapoor, Binu Boolani, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, late actor Sridevi, and many others. "It’s women’s day and today we should all take a moment to wish the women who raised us, who always did their best, the best they knew how. They were all of all shades, values, beliefs, desires but tried to keep their individual selves alive while raising us," wrote Rhea. Take a look at the pictures below.

