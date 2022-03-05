Rhea Kapoor's B'day: Sonam Kapoor, Mom Sunita & Shanaya Shower Love On Designer's Big Day

Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday, March 5. On the special occasion of her birthday, sister Sonam Kapoor, mom Sunita, cousins Shanaya and Anshula took to social media to shower sweet wishes for Rhea. While doing so, the family members also penned hearty notes for the fashion maverick, thereby making the birthday more special for her.

Kapoor-clan celebrates Rhea Kapoor's birthday

Sonam Kapoor

Sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a stunning reel video that features her special moments with Rhea Kapoor. From nailing a photoshoot to happy moments with her furry pet, the adorable video gives fans a glimpse of their amicable bond. While sharing the post, Sonam hailed Rhea as her 'constant'. She wrote, "Happy happy Birthday @rheakapoor! Come what may, you’re my constant, my person, and my partner. I don’t know where I’d be in this life if I didn’t have you by my side every step of the way. I’m only me and my best version when I’m with you."

Sunita Kapoor

While wishing her 'princess' daughter, Sunita Kapoor shared a slew of throwback photos of Rhea Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling princess, my blessing, you fill my heart with pride and love. Have the best birthday and a super productive and happy and healthy year. Love you the most." Take a look at it below:

Shanaya Kapoor

Cousin Shanaya Kapoor who is currently gearing to make her debut in Bedhadak took to Instagram to share a throwback family photo to wish her sister. In another story, the rookie star also admitted that she sometimes steals Rhea Kapoor's clothes. Check out her stories here:

Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor penned a warm lengthy note for Rhea to pamper her with birthday love. She wrote, "Happy birthday my Rheeee @rheakapoor! You deserve all things amazing that the universe has to offer, and this year I wish that everything that makes you feel ecstatic, hopeful, joyful, excited, safe and centred become yours. Thank you for showing me what it means to be in a sisterhood bound by love. Here’s to another year of incredibly insane food, laughter & fashion (and Papacream. We need more Papacream! Let’s not forget the most important thing of all )! I love you, always!"

