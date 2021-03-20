Rhea Kapoor's Boyfriend Karan Boolani Has Assisted In Many Hindi Films; Know More Details

Indian film producer Rhea Kapoor, who is not often in the spotlight, has been making headlines since her dating history has come out. As Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend and her dating history were always hidden, in 2019, Sonam Kapoor confirmed that the two have been together for years. Yet, 'who is Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend?' is still a common question.

Who is Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend?

In an interview with Zoom TV in 2019, Sonam Kapoor confirmed that her little sister was dating Karan Boolani. She also added that the two had been dating for years. Once the news was out, Karan and Rhea had become active on social media and often made appearances in each other's feed. Rhea recently took to her Instagram to share that they have been together for over 12 years now. She added three pictures with Karan and wrote that Sunday can be a person too. Rhea then added '636 Sundays later'.

Karan Boolani's age, net worth and other details

Karan Boolani is an Indian producer and filmmaker from South Bombay. He has worked in several movies including Aisha and Wake Up Sid. He worked as an assistant director for girlfriend Rhea Kapoor for Aisha in 2010. He also worked as an assistant for 2009's Wake Up Sid. In 2013, he became one of the directors of Colours TV's 24 starring Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Sapna Pabi and Anita Raj. By the age of 22, Karan directed over 500 commercials and then left for his post-graduation in film and television from Bond University, Australia.

He has also directed a short film named The Audition. Karan Boolani declared his directorial debut film in 2018 starring Sonam Kapoor. Moreover, the film will be co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He also collaborated with Anil Kapoor in 2018 as one of the executive producers of the series Selection Day streaming on Netflix.

The 39-year-old producer has been dating Rhea Kapoor for over 12 years. Karan Boolani's net worth is estimated to be USD 3 million, as per a report by pocketnewsalert.com. In his upcoming project, Karan will be working with A. R. Rahman.

