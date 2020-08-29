Rhea Reaches CBI's DRDO Guesthouse For 2nd Day Of Interrogation In Sushant Death Probe

On Saturday, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik reached the DRDO guesthouse for the second day of CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier on Friday, CBI grilled accused Rhea for almost 10 hours. Sushant's former flatmate Sidharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, cook Neeraj, and Dipesh Sawant are already being grilled by the CBI. As Rhea left her residence in Juhu, she was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle till the DRDO guesthouse. Moreover, news agency ANI quoted a Mumbai Police official saying that they will provide protection to Rhea whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO.

Sources told Republic TV on Friday that Rhea was asked to carry all documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers. Rhea was also asked to carry the doctor's prescription as a proof of the drugs and medicines that she allegedly administered to Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with this Rhea was asked to carry all the consultation/appointment acknowledgments of the therapy sessions that she had booked between Sushant and the therapist who diagnosed.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Additionally, it has quizzed people who claim to be close to Sushant - Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - all of whose suspicious role in the case has been pointed out by Republic TV's investigations.

