Rhea Dialled Sushant's Family Friend Before Interview; Stands Accused Of Switching Stand

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh made a big disclosure on The Debate with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday night, claiming that Rhea Chakraborty had called her on Wednesday and had said that she believes that there is foul play in the actor's death. This comes in contrast to Rhea's stance on her interview with numerous TV channels wherein she has repeated the narrative of suicide and depression. Smita slammed Rhea for contradicting herself, and also stated that she has a recording of the call.

Smita said, "She told me, 'It’s me and I need to speak to you, because you are the only one speaking the truth.' I told her, 'why you still talking about the suicide thing? I might have met him a few times, but you were the life of Sushant for a year. How come you are saying it is suicide?"

Narrating conversation with Rhea, Smita revealed that she told Rhea that she should demand proper investigation and raise voice for justice. "There are certain allegations on you, which are right, but you should at least speak for justice, CBI and the proper investigation. Smita claimed that Rhea said, ‘I will do it and I definitely want this. I suspect foul play.' She said she was not allowed to see social media as per her lawyer’s instructions, Smita added.

Smita claimed she had a recording of the phone conversation with Rhea and she is even willing to share it with the CBI. "She contradicts herself all the time. The last time she spoke to me, she was supposed to expose Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, but there was no mention about it, and she spoke about Rohini Iyer and Sanjana Sangh. Perhaps thinking about her future in film industry," Smita claimed, also disclosing that she asked Rhea how she was affording an expensive lawyer like Satish Maneshinde, to which Rhea allegedly replied that the lawyer has offered the service for free. Smita added that this suggests a deeper nexus in the case.

Ankita exposes Rhea's claims

Earlier on Thursday, Ankita Lokhande also slammed and exposed Rhea Chakraborty's claims. Taking to Twitter, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant in which the late actor is seen flying a jet, which is in stark contrast to the claims made by accused Rhea in her interview.

Speaking about the Europe Trip - that is under the scanner of investigative agencies - and continuing to purport her 'bipolar' angle about Suhsant, Rhea in her interviews has claimed that Sushant consumed a medicine before boarding the flight as he felt claustrophobic. She also claimed that Sushant had told her that he always feels claustrophobic in a flight and that he had been consuming medicine related to the same since 2013.

In a sharp rebuttal to the claims made by Rhea, Ankita Lokhande shared a proof stating that Sushant always wanted to fly. She asked - 'Is this claustrophobia?' In the video, Sushant is seen setting the system in a Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator just before the take-off and is heard giving flying instructions. Many others also shared pictures and videos of Sushant being completely comfortable in flights.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Additionally, it has quizzed people who claim to be close to Sushant - Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - all of whose suspicious role in the case has been pointed out by Republic TV's investigations.

