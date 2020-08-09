Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Leaves ED Office After 18-hour Marathon Grilling

As the Enforcement Directorate continues with its investigation on the financial angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has grilled Rhea Chakraborty's brother more eighteen hours. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, who went to the ED office at 12.30 PM on Saturday left the Mumbai's Ballard Pier office of the central agency at 6.40 AM on Sunday. A day earlier, ED had interrogated Rhea and her former business manager Shruti Modi, her CA Ritesh Shah for over nine hours.

Giving details about the interrogation by the ED, sources report that both Rhea and Showik were asked to provide information on their bank accounts and details of the companies that were allegedly formed using Sushant Singh Rajput's money. ED asked Rhea about her income and the investments made in the last few years and her alleged absconding of one company months after it was formed.

The ED has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in his FIR at Patna last month that she had cheated the late actor of a huge sum of money.

Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

In its reply to the top court in the plea filed by Rhea, the Maharashtra government has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra government has stated that none of Rajput's family members had any suspicion about the 'suicide' when the Mumbai police recorded their first statements. Furthermore, it alleged that their subsequent statements were 'tainted with afterthoughts'. The matter is slated to be heard on August 11.

After filing a reply to the Supreme Court, sources report that top Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at the apex court. The Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

This order was passed while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. The 34-year old actor was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

