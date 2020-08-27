Sushant Death Case: Rhea's Father Indrajit Leaves For ED Office With Mumbai Police Escort

With the intensified probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit was seen leaving for the ED office with the Mumbai Police escort. Indrajit had been asked by the ED to carry some documents and locker keys when he appears for interrogation.

Earlier, Republic TV confronted Indrajit Chakraborty outside the Santacruz Police station regarding Rhea's alleged involvement in the narcotics' angle, however, he evaded the questions posed by Republic Tv. He has already once been to the ED for questioning, with Rhea and Showik.

Besides Indrajit Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Chartered Accountants of both Sushant and Rhea will also be called again for interrogation, according to sources.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe LIVE Updates: NCB lodges case; Sandip Ssingh in Mumbai

Rhea's WhatsApp chats expose drug mafia

On Wednesday, several Whatsapp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

READ: In Sushant case, NCB to grill 20 suspects over Rhea drug link including Bollywood cartel

Rhea to be summoned by NCB

Meanwhile, it is said that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty based on the several Whatsapp chats that have surfaced. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic. Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that is under the ED and CBI's scanner as well.

READ: CBI to summon Rhea Chakraborty & father Indrajit; Siddharth Pithani arrives for grilling

READ: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit; asked to bring documents and locker keys

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.