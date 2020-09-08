'Rhea's FIR Against Sushant's Sister Is Illegal & Contempt Of SC Order': Family Lawyer

Countering Rhea Chakraborty's complaint filed with Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh in a press briefing on Tuesday, September 8 said the FIR registered is clearly a contempt of the Supreme Court order. Terming the FIR as illegal, Singh said that stern action will be taken against Rhea so that she doesn't succeed in deflecting the trial into a direction just to save herself.

Lawyer Vikas Singh during his press briefing said, "The FIR that has been registered is illegal and clearly a contempt of the orders from the Supreme court. The Supreme court has clearly said if the Mumbai police as part of its inquest proceeding were to come across some cognizable offence in relation to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput then that Mumbai Police could refer to the CBI as well."

Citing the TT Anthony case instance Singh said, the registration of the second FIR by the accused in the case is barred by the Supreme court by an earlier judgment of SC that is in the case of TT Anthony where SC has categorically held that if an FIR is under investigation and if somebody wants to give a different factual matrix to the same incident then it can be done only by the means of a statement under 162 before the police investigating the FIR and it cannot be by a second FIR.

READ | Rhea files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh over medical prescription

Bandra police station, Rhea's second home

He also said that Bandra Police Station looks like the second home of Rhea Chakraborty, for every small incident she runs to the police station where the police also permit her to sit and use the premises as if it's her own home. He also accused the Mumbai police of filing the FIR without understanding the law and trying to save Rhea.

"It is expected that any police officer before registering an FIR is expected to know the law. The fir has been registered as if to oblige the accused because sections of the IPC and the NDPS act have been used liberally. The whole attempt appears to be somehow to help the accused and to deflect the investigation into a different direction."

We will take very strong action to ensure that the accused doesn't succeed in deflecting the trial in a direction just to save herself, he said.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police on Monday accusing Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety. In her complaint, she sought that Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Dr. Kumar be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. She headed to the Bandra police station after day two of the interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

READ | Plea moved in Delhi High Court for financial assistance to lawyers

Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister

"Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications,” Rhea alleged in her complaint.

She continued, "On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, had left his home on June 8, less than a week before he was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, Rhea is currently being interrogated by the NCB for the third day in a row. Her brother Showik, also one of the accused in the ongoing probe by CBI and ED, has been arrested. Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, along with Showik, have been remanded to NCB custody till September 9.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea grilled for 3rd consecutive day by NCB

READ | Sushant's ex-psychiatrist busts Rhea Chakraborty's 'bipolar' claims; says he had anxiety

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.