'Rhea's Parties Financed By Sushant, He Was Furious', Claims Pawna Farmhouse Manager

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic Media Network on Thursday got a new testimony of Sushant's farmhouse manager who looked after the property for over 2 years. Focusing on the Pawna lake farmhouse parties, Sushant's farmhouse manager who was called by the CBI for questioning spoke to Republic TV and claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used the late actor's money for her own expenses and parties.

The Manager claimed, "Rajat Mewati told me that Rhea used to party while Sushant slept downstairs. Whenever I saw Showik, I always saw him smoking and intoxicated. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Rhea handled all the expenses and Rajat once told me that money is being withdrawn from Sushant's account. Sushant was also once furious when he got to know about Rhea's expenses."

"Rhea always came with Sushant, last year on the 8th of July when it was Rhea's birthday, one day before the birthday I saw her family. I saw Rhea's mom and dad, her brother Showik, with Showik there was a girl also," he added.

The manager who was called by the CBI for questioning in the case, said that he has shared all that he knew with the investigating agency.

Rhea Chakraborty is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

Rhea Chakraborty had left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Sources have also revealed that the Bollywood actor grew anxious after Rhea left with his electronic belongings as she knew his passwords and had complete access to all his accounts.

