Ribhu Dasgupta Joins Hands With Reliance Entertainment For Joint Venture 'Film Hangar'

Reliance Entertainment which works across content and distribution platforms made an announcement on Wednesday. The company is all set to join hands with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta to form Film Hangar, a joint venture to produce movies. He is known for Bard of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The movie was released on Netflix. He has earlier helmed megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer TV series Yudh and TE3N, also featuring Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Dasgupta said the intent of this joint venture is to make films that are rich in content and high on entertainment. "We aim to blur the lines between 'massy' and 'classy' content because filmmaking is an art that defies boundaries, definitions and labels," the director said in a statement. Shibasish Sarkar, the Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, credited Dasgupta for having a "unique sensibility" as a filmmaker. With Film Hangar, Sarkar said, the team wishes to break the "clutter" with engaging content. "At Reliance Entertainment, we believe that filmmakers who keep us on the edge of the seat should be in the driving seat when it comes to content and our new joint venture is a testament to this belief," the senior executive said in a statement.

The first film that will be released under Film Hangar will be The Girl on The Train. The movie features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari. It is an adaption of 2015 novel with the same name written by Paula Hawkins. The Hollywood version of the movie featured Emily Blunt and directed by Tate Taylor.

The Girl on The Train plot

The plot of the film will revolve around Meera Chopra, played by Parineeti, who is an alcoholic widow that commutes every day from the train. One day, she finds something unusual in one of her journeys. She plans to find out about the situation and ends up entering a murder investigation. The movie will release on February 26 on Netflix. Watch the trailer of the movie here.

(With Inputs from PTI)

