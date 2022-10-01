Richa Chadha, Ali Choose Traditional, Blingy Outfits For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pics

After treating fans with some beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha enjoyed their intimate cocktail bash. The festivities which are being held at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi witnessed the two donning spectacular outfits as they arrived together for the function.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dazzle at cocktail bash

After their Mehendi and sangeet night, the couple held each other's hands and walked through the club in the National capital while posing for a minute for the paparazzi waiting outside. Ali Fazal looked extremely handsome, like a nawab in a colourful sherwani while her Fukrey co-star opted for a golden and green saree for the occasion.

Ali asked for his would-be bride's hand as they posed for pictures with big smiles on their faces. Richa and Ali had sent a unique invitation to their wedding. They sent a wedding card made in a matchbox with their picture printed on it. Earlier, in the day, the couple's pictures from the sangeet ceremony had started to surface on social media.

Ali could be seen wearing a white chikankari sherwani while his would-be better half wore a stylish lehenga as they performed together on the stage. The couple had also shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony and wrote, "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak.” Ali also shared the same photos with the caption, “#RiAli Tumko bhi ..” Ali, reportedly proposed to Richa in 2019, after dating for seven years.

Previously, Richa had shared a glimpse of her Mehendi on her Instagram Stories. The Mehendi featured their wedding logo ‘A & R’ in the middle. Ali was also seen with Mehendi on his hands as he posed for the shutterbugs ahead of the cocktail party. Richa and Ali are due to tie the knot on October 6 after around a decade of dating. The couple who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way," the two said in their joint statement before kickstarting festivities.