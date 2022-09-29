Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Begin Pre-wedding Festivities In Delhi, Former Shares Mehendi Pics

With just days left for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot, the couple has kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. After the two stars confirmed their nuptials with a sweet voice note message for fans on social media, Chadha gave a glimpse of her mehendi ahead of the wedding.

The couple has been piquing the curiosity of the fans ever since they confirmed the news of their wedding. Starting from the arrangements to the venue and the intimate guest list, fans have been eyeing social media for pictures of the dreamy festivities.

Richa shared a video on her Instagram story which appeared to be from her vanity where she is seen getting ready for the pre-wedding festivity.

Richa Chadha shares mehendi pictures

However, what turned special was the mehendi glimpse that featured their wedding logo ‘A & R’ in the middle. She also had Mehendi on her feet and got herself an evil-eye artwork done on her nails.

She also added a quirky cat face to her Mehendi, a tribute to her pet cat Kamli. Richa did not show her complete look for the function, however, the small glimpse was enough to arouse more curiosity among the fans who are waiting to catch a glimpse of the two stars together from various functions.

Richa and Ali will tie the knot on October 6 in a grand wedding after dating for many years. Reportedly, their pre-wedding festivals will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in the capital city. Their grand reception for friends and fellow industry workers is said to be on October 7, in Mumbai.

Earlier, in the day today, the two stars shared a voice note on respective social media and confirmed their wedding. "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all.”

Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

Richa continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.”

“We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” Ali said further before Richa signed off by saying, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

IMAGE: Instagram/RichaChadha