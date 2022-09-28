Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Jet Off To Delhi To Kick-start Pre-wedding Festivities; See Pics

After various reports about the wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal created a buzz on social media, the two stars were spotted making appearances at the Mumbai airport while heading to Delhi to kick start their wedding festivities. Clad in an orange traditional outfit, Richa looked beautiful while Ali complimented her in his white printed shirt, beige pants with a blue blazer jacket. As the two arrived at the airport, they paused and posed for the paparazzi before going inside.

As per various media reports, Richa and Ali's pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, followed by their wedding on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal jet off to Delhi for pre-wedding festivties

Starting from their guest list to the decorations and wedding outfits, everything has piqued the curiosity of the fans who are really excited to see the two stars begin a new chapter of their life. As per Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home. The 176-year-old venue certainly resembles something out of a love story.

As Chadha hails from the national capital, it is believed that the cuisine served at the pre-wedding festivities will be a mix of her favourite delicacies from across the city. As per Hindustan Times, starting from the famous "chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo" and more, the wedding shall give a taste of all the prominent delicacies of the city.

On the other hand, shifting the focus from food to decorations, the couple has decided to keep everything inspired by nature and in shades of green. "There would be natural colours and the decorative elements would include a lot of jute, wood, and flowers," the source told the leading daily.

The report also stated that Richa's Mehendi ceremony will be held at her friend's bungalow. For their outfits, the bride-to-be will be wearing designer Rahul Mishra’s creation for her sangeet and a Kresha Bajaj outfit for the cocktail, while Ali Fazal has opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil (designer duos) ensembles.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla